Video Credit: WTHI - Published 7 minutes ago

But relying on technology could put you at risk of scams. Experts share good cyber hygiene methods.

Learning virtually is one of the many impacts of COVID-19.

Virtual learning could put users at risk, why experts remind you to stay cautious

Will continue next month.

Going virtual is one of the impacts of the pandemic... however..

Experts say using more technology could put you at risk to hackers.

News 10's jordan kudisch spoke with an i-t expert.

She's in the newsroom with how you can protect yourself.

Scammers are just waiting for you to click on the wrong link.

So instead of reacting... experts say..

Take precautions before it happens.

I sat down with j.t.

Monds.

He's a hardware and software integrater at indiana state university.

He told me that since many of us are using online tools..

We should keep an eye out for "phishing."

It's where hackers target you using links or emails.

That's why he says no matter what you're doing..

Zoom calls..

Using canvas for class assignments..

Or just browsing..

It's important to stay protected.

Monds says avoid clicking on links with unusual letters or numbers..

Have a safe and creative password..

And if you do get hacked ..

Secure your finances..

Change your "where an unknown user tries to log in, even if they have your password, if they dont have the two factor authentication method then they don't get in.

The two factor authentication method is something you have and something you know.

" i'll tell you more ways to avoid the risk..

Coming up in the next 30 minutes.

In the newsroom, jordan kudisch, news