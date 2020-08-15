Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 Republican National Convention Gets Underway Today

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:43s - Published
2020 Republican National Convention Gets Underway Today

2020 Republican National Convention Gets Underway Today

The 2020 Republican National Conventions gets underway today in Charlotte and in Washington, D-C.

The four-day event will include a combination of in-person gatherings and remote speeches.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

How to watch the 2020 Republican National Convention on CBC

The 2020 Republican National Convention gets underway Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Unlike the...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsCBS 2CBS NewsCNAFOXNews.comSBS


Trump, RNC, USPS, Hurricane Marco, Tropical Storm Laura: 5 things to know Monday

The Republican National Convention is here, Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura surge toward...
USATODAY.com - Published

President Trump to participate in every day of Republican convention

President Trump will participate in every day of the Republican National Convention (RNC), an...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CNA



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day Aug 24 [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day Aug 24

The Republican National Convention kicks off this week, States in the Gulf are bracing for storms Marco and Laura, A nun in Chicago runs a marathon on a treadmill

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:16Published
GOP unveils list of who will speak at Republican National Convention [Video]

GOP unveils list of who will speak at Republican National Convention

President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee has unveiled the list of speakers for the virtual Republican National Convention happening this week.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:37Published
RNC Kicks Off This Week [Video]

RNC Kicks Off This Week

Democrats had their turn last week, and tonight the Republican National Convention kicks off in Charlotte, North Carolina. CBS News' Skyler Henry has a look ahead.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:38Published