2020 Republican National Convention Gets Underway Today

The four-day event will include a combination of in-person gatherings and remote speeches.

The 2020 Republican National Conventions gets underway today in Charlotte and in Washington, D-C.

President Trump will participate in every day of the Republican National Convention (RNC), an...

The Republican National Convention is here, Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura surge toward...

The 2020 Republican National Convention gets underway Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Unlike the...