|
|
|
2020 Republican National Convention Gets Underway Today
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:43s - Published
2020 Republican National Convention Gets Underway Today
The 2020 Republican National Conventions gets underway today in Charlotte and in Washington, D-C.
The four-day event will include a combination of in-person gatherings and remote speeches.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The 2020 Republican National Convention gets underway Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Unlike the...
CBC.ca - Published
Also reported by •WorldNews •CBS 2 •CBS News •CNA •FOXNews.com •SBS
|
The Republican National Convention is here, Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura surge toward...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
President Trump will participate in every day of the Republican National Convention (RNC), an...
FOXNews.com - Published
Also reported by •CNA
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day Aug 24
The Republican National Convention kicks off this week, States in the Gulf are bracing for storms Marco and Laura, A nun in Chicago runs a marathon on a treadmill
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:16Published
|
|
RNC Kicks Off This Week
Democrats had their turn last week, and tonight the Republican National Convention kicks off in Charlotte, North Carolina. CBS News' Skyler Henry has a look ahead.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:38Published
|