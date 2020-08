Firefighters are struggling to contain a series of large wildfires across theUS state of California, days after president Donald Trump declared thesituation a major disaster.

Wildfires wreak havoc in California as firefighters fight to contain blaze

GOP unveils list of who will speak at Republican National Convention President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee has unveiled the list of speakers for the virtual Republican National Convention happening this week.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn and President Trump announced the emergency use authorization of blood plasma to treat COVID-19 patients. Also, the NFL is..

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows joined “CBS This Morning” to discuss the upcoming Republican National Convention and the status of stimulus talks..

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday night she would step down at the end of August to focus on her family. The announcement comes as President..

California Wildfires Kill at Least 5 People While Thousands Evacuate Governor Gavin Newsom said the state is currently battling about two dozen large complex fires, According to 'USA Today,' a total of 560 fires are currently ravaging California.

California has faced hundreds of wildfires the past week, and hotels have stepped in to help communities in this time of crisis.

Three massive wildfires are scorching Northern California, and more than 650 wildfires, most sparked by lightning, have burned in the last week.

