India beats China, enters FIDE online chess olympiad quarterfinals | Oneindia News

The Indian team has entered the quarterfinals of the FIDE online chess olympiad after defeating China 4-2 in the final round of the top division.

15-year old Praggnanandhaa R shined for India.

Although he was on the ropes, he managed to turn the tables on Liu Yan & finish with a perfect 6/6 score.

The young boy was congratulated by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

