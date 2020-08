The Painted Mermaid at the Hard Yacht Cafe says "We're Open Baltimore!" Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:49s - Published 8 minutes ago The Painted Mermaid at the Hard Yacht Cafe says "We're Open Baltimore!" The Painted Mermaid at the Hard Yacht Cafe says "We're Open Baltimore!" 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend GOOD MORNING TO THE PAINTEDMERMAID AT THE HARD YACCAFE. THANKS FOR THE SHOOUT. THERE'S ARE A LOT OFLOCAL BUSINESSES THAT NEEDYOUR SUPPORT RIGHT NOW. GO TOWMAR 2 NEWS DOT COM SLASHOPEN. IF YOU WANT TO SAY GOODMORNING MARYLAND, SEND US YOURSHOUT OUT TO LAUREN DOT COOKAT WMAR DOT COM.I GREW UP WATCHING ADAM WESTPLAY BATMAN ON T-V.. TH