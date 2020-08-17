Video Credit: WTHI - Published 4 minutes ago

Additional Wabash valley schools will welcome back students for the first time in several months this week.

Monday is first day back for Robinson, Illinois students

It's the first day of school... for students... in robinson, illinois.

"superintendent josh quick" says parents play an important role.

That's when it comes to keeping schools virus free.

They'll be asked to fill out "symptom screening forms" every morning.

Parents sign it... after completing a wellness check... and finding their child is not showing covid-19 symptoms. "we appreciate our partnership with our parents and other community members as well and we're really counting on them and their partnership as far as that wellness check every morning, with their students, making sure that they're symptom free before the come to school."

When it comes to transportation.... quick says the district is following state guidelines.

No more than 50-people are allowed on a school bus.

There will be assigned seats -- and they'll