Jacob Blake: Fiancé says Kenosha police officer shot man in front of children

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Jacob Blake: Fiancé says Kenosha police officer shot man in front of children

Jacob Blake: Fiancé says Kenosha police officer shot man in front of children

A woman who identified herself as the fiancé of a man shot by a Kenosha police officer Sunday says the shooting happened in front of his three children.

Youoverused it you shot himnumerous times for no reasonit didn't take all thatdisregard that my kids was inthe car at all and you knewthey was in there before youmade it all to other side toget him in the car I beenyelling that the whole timelet me get my




tmj4

TMJ4 News Jacob Blake: Fiancé says Kenosha police officer shot man in front of children: https://t.co/x0Xw9vWgdg 29 seconds ago

ansell_malik

Malik ansell RT @TMJ4Stephanie: This is Jacob Blake. His fiancé shared these photos with us. He’s 29 and a father of three. His fiancé says he is a secu… 35 seconds ago


