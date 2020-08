KFC pauses Finger Lickin’ Good slogan amid pandemic

KFC will pause the use of its classic ‘Finger Lickin' Good’ slogan after 64years, as it admitted that the message “doesn’t quite fit” following thecoronavirus outbreak.

The company has released new images of advertisingposters and packaging with the well-known slogan blurred and pixelated.

Itsaid the slogan will return “when the time is right” but it will shift itsmessaging in the meantime.