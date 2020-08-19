Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Republican National Convention begins tonight

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Republican National Convention begins tonight

Republican National Convention begins tonight

The Republican national convention is set to get underway tonight, with a mix of virtual and in person content.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Colin Powell to speak at Democratic convention after voicing criticism of Trump

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell will make a surprise speech during tonight’s Democratic...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

ResignNowLosah1

#ImpeachedtRUmpMustGo #EndElectoralCollege RT @JoyAnnReid: As you just heard on #amjoy, the Republican National Convention begins on the one-year anniversary or the Aurora, Colorado… 3 minutes ago

SPECNewsROC

Spectrum News ROC The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday with a mix of live events mostly being held in Charlotte, North… https://t.co/lVfFfYc5Y2 4 minutes ago

SimplyGiorgia

Giorgia 🧼🤚🏠 RT @crookedmedia: The Republican National Convention begins tonight, predominantly featuring speakers who are Trump’s employees or blood re… 5 minutes ago

teufel_rod

R Rod RT @SPECNewsAlbany: The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday with a mix of live events mostly being held in Charlotte, North Car… 5 minutes ago

ami_tvdfan

ami_ RT @QuickTake: LIVE: The 4-day Republican National Convention begins with a roll call to tally votes in support of nominating Trump #RNC202… 6 minutes ago

jcampbell46549

Joseph Campbell RT @NumbersMuncher: Rasmussen: Trump begins the Republican National Convention with job approval of 51-47. That's a jump of 8 net points s… 8 minutes ago

lseideas

LSE IDEAS RT @ChathamHouse: As Donald Trump looks to revive his bid for a second presidential term, Leslie Vinjamuri, head of the US and Americas Pro… 9 minutes ago

scottbridge83

Scott Bridges RT @DeniHawkinsKBOI: The Republican National Convention kicks off today. Here's a look at what to expect, and what's at stake: https://t.c… 10 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

RNC Kicks Off This Week [Video]

RNC Kicks Off This Week

Democrats had their turn last week, and tonight the Republican National Convention kicks off in Charlotte, North Carolina. CBS News' Skyler Henry has a look ahead.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:38Published