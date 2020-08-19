Republican National Convention begins tonight
The Republican national convention is set to get underway tonight, with a mix of virtual and in person content.
#ImpeachedtRUmpMustGo #EndElectoralCollege RT @JoyAnnReid: As you just heard on #amjoy, the Republican National Convention begins on the one-year anniversary or the Aurora, Colorado… 3 minutes ago
Spectrum News ROC The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday with a mix of live events mostly being held in Charlotte, North… https://t.co/lVfFfYc5Y2 4 minutes ago
Giorgia 🧼🤚🏠 RT @crookedmedia: The Republican National Convention begins tonight, predominantly featuring speakers who are Trump’s employees or blood re… 5 minutes ago
R Rod RT @SPECNewsAlbany: The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday with a mix of live events mostly being held in Charlotte, North Car… 5 minutes ago
ami_ RT @QuickTake: LIVE: The 4-day Republican National Convention begins with a roll call to tally votes in support of nominating Trump #RNC202… 6 minutes ago
Joseph Campbell RT @NumbersMuncher: Rasmussen: Trump begins the Republican National Convention with job approval of 51-47.
That's a jump of 8 net points s… 8 minutes ago
LSE IDEAS RT @ChathamHouse: As Donald Trump looks to revive his bid for a second presidential term, Leslie Vinjamuri, head of the US and Americas Pro… 9 minutes ago
Scott Bridges RT @DeniHawkinsKBOI: The Republican National Convention kicks off today. Here's a look at what to expect, and what's at stake:
https://t.c… 10 minutes ago
RNC Kicks Off This WeekDemocrats had their turn last week, and tonight the Republican National Convention kicks off in Charlotte, North Carolina. CBS News' Skyler Henry has a look ahead.