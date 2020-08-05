‘Muslims leaders in Congress should…’: Asaduddin Owaisi on leadership row

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke on leadership row in Congress.

Owaisi said Muslim leaders in Congress should think about their position in the party.

“I don’t have a habit of speaking on any party’s internal matter but Ghulam Nabi Azad had accused us to be a B-Team of BJP, now their own leader Rahul Gandhi is accusing them of colluding with BJP,” Azad said.

“It is clear that if you oppose Congress, they will call you B-Team, if someone opposes the party then they accuse them of siding with BJP,” he added.

This comes amid dissent in Congress party over leadership.

Congress Working Committee held a meeting on August 24.

Earlier, over 20 Congress leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi over leadership.

