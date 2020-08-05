‘Muslims leaders in Congress should…’: Asaduddin Owaisi on leadership row

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke on leadership row in Congress.
Owaisi said Muslim leaders in Congress should think about their position in the party.
“I don’t have a habit of speaking on any party’s internal matter but Ghulam Nabi Azad had accused us to be a B-Team of BJP, now their own leader Rahul Gandhi is accusing them of colluding with BJP,” Azad said.
“It is clear that if you oppose Congress, they will call you B-Team, if someone opposes the party then they accuse them of siding with BJP,” he added.
This comes amid dissent in Congress party over leadership.
Commenting on the 'letter politics' in Congress, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked Muslim leaders in the party for "how long they'll remain as slave of Congress leadership". "Ghulam Nabi Azad used to call us BJP's 'B' team. Now, his party's former chief said he colluded with BJP by signing on the letter. Muslim leaders in Congress, who are wasting time, should think for how long they'll remain slave of Congress leadership," said Asaduddin Owaisi.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on August 05 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said PM has violated the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of Ram Mandir. Adding on it, Owaisi said this is the day of the defeat of democracy and secularism and success of Hindutva. "The Prime Minister today said he was emotional. I want to say that I am also equally emotional because I believe in coexistence and equality of citizenship. Mr Prime Minister, I am emotional because a mosque stood there for 450 years," he added. Today, PM laid foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that those leaders who give good suggestions to Congress are being accused of colluding with BJP and labelled as traitors. "Those who give good suggestions to Congress, they are being accused of colluding with BJP. When Scindia ji raised his voice, he was accused of colluding with BJP. Now when leaders like Gulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal are demanding full-time party chief, they're also being accused of colluding with BJP. No one can save such a party," Chouhan said. The comments of Chouhan came after developments in the Congress Working Committee meeting. During the CWC meeting, Azad said he will resign if Rahul Gandhi's "collusion with BJP" remark can be proven.
COVID-19 has posed several challenges before the country among which performing the last rites of the patients who succumb to the disease is the major one. In many cases the family of a deceased is in quarantine itself, while in few the family may not be willing to accept the body of the patient as the contamination levels are too high and there are even chances of fatal infection if not handled with care. In such a situation, volunteers of Youth Welfare Telangana, a charitable organization based in Hyderabad have taken up the daunting task of performing the last rites of the COVID-19 dead bodies across various districts of the state. They perform the funeral rites as per the religion of deceased and till date they have given a dignified send off to 147 people in 14 were Hindus, one Christian, one Sikh and the remaining were Muslims.
As the Congress deals with the leadership issue raised by several party leaders in a letter to the interim Chief Sonia Gandhi, the BJP has mocked the Congress. Speaking to the media, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that Congress is like a school where people may study very hard, but only the headmaster’s child can come first. Mishra further mocked the Congress saying that the party has many deserving leader like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Rihan Vadra and others. This jibe comes as 23 leaders of the party called for a complete overhaul in the party leadership at all levels including the CWC. This letter led to Sonia Gandhi asking the leaders to get together and choose a leader. However, another bloc soon emerged which backed Sonia Gandhi to continue in the top role. Sonia Gandhi had taken over as interim president after Rahul Gandhi quit the top party post following the defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Watch the full video for all the details.
Amid the turmoil in the Indian National Congress party over the issue of leadership, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti took a jibe at the Gandhis. The former Union minister said that the political identity of the Nehru-Gandhi family had perished, and the main Opposition party must now turn to the 'real' Gandhi, an allusion to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. Drawing a parallel with the Grand Old Party, she said that in Lucknow, many rickshaw-pullers and tonga drivers call themselves relatives of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah, and the situation in Congress was similar. On August 24, the Congress held a meeting of its top body, the Working Committee, over the controversy caused by a letter by over 20 senior leaders seeking major organisational shake-up and decentralisation of power from the central leadership. Watch the full video for more.
The Indian National Congress is faced with the old dilemma again - If not Gandhis, then who? As senior party leaders register open dissent against Gandhis, some loyalists think it is only the Gandhis..
The row over hate speech on Facebook has turned into an open BJP vs Congress fight. While Facebook has been summed by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT, BJP MPs, who are members of the panel..
