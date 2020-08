'Chelsea beaten PSG, Real & Barca to Havertz' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:21s - Published 11 minutes ago 'Chelsea beaten PSG, Real & Barca to Havertz' Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol says Chelsea are set to beat PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona to the signing of Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz. 0

