Ravens Release Safety Earl Thomas For 'Personal Conduct' Following Fight At Friday's Practice Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:41s - Published 3 minutes ago Ravens Release Safety Earl Thomas For 'Personal Conduct' Following Fight At Friday's Practice Just three weeks before the season opener, the Baltimore Ravens announced the release of starting safety Earl Thomas, a stunning move that comes after a confrontation with a teammate at practice on Friday. Katie Johnston reports. 0

