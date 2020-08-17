Trump seeks 'hopeful' convention to lift campaign

'Like rickshaw-pullers call themselves...': Uma Bharti's jibe at Congress



Amid the turmoil in the Indian National Congress party over the issue of leadership, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti took a jibe at the Gandhis. The former Union minister said that the political identity of the Nehru-Gandhi family had perished, and the main Opposition party must now turn to the 'real' Gandhi, an allusion to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. Drawing a parallel with the Grand Old Party, she said that in Lucknow, many rickshaw-pullers and tonga drivers call themselves relatives of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah, and the situation in Congress was similar. On August 24, the Congress held a meeting of its top body, the Working Committee, over the controversy caused by a letter by over 20 senior leaders seeking major organisational shake-up and decentralisation of power from the central leadership. Watch the full video for more.

