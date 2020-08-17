Global  
 

Trump seeks 'hopeful' convention to lift campaign

Republicans will gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, to nominate Donald Trump for re-election amid a pandemic, an economy in crisis, and trailing poll numbers.

