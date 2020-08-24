Apple Hits $2-Trillion Market Evaluation

Global  
 

Apple reached a market value of $2 trillion amid its expansion into digital health.

The Wal Street Journal reports that Apple is the first US public company to score a $2 trillion in market value.

The valuation comes amid its aggressive expansion into the US digital health space.

According to Business Insider Apple wants to be a player across the healthcare "ecosystem." For example, insurance company Aetna offers an Apple Watch app, dubbed Attain.


