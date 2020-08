Tweets about this Free Spiritus ๐Ÿ†• It appears that people can be re-infected and get COVID-19 again. Not good news for Teachers, Parents and Studeโ€ฆ https://t.co/HATqjiiJfq 13 seconds ago JORGE NY #WearAMask #Vote ๐ŸŒŠ๐Ÿ’™๐ŸŒŠ๐Ÿ’™ RT @BreakingNews: A man in Hong Kong has become the first confirmed patient to be infected with the coronavirus a second time, according toโ€ฆ 15 seconds ago @OATH RT @NBCNews: NEW: A man in Hong Kong has become the first confirmed patient to be infected with the coronavirus a second time, according toโ€ฆ 17 seconds ago Deborah Danowski Homem de Hong Kong torna-se o 1ยบ paciente a ser reinfectado pelo coronavirus / Hong Kong man becomes first patientโ€ฆ https://t.co/c4z5Qsevl3 29 seconds ago Debbie P RT @MSNBC: NEW: A man in Hong Kong has become the first confirmed patient to be infected with the coronavirus a second time, according to rโ€ฆ 35 seconds ago William Thomason #HongKong man becomes first patient to be reinfected with #coronavirus, researchers say https://t.co/R4VZc6UqOU via @nbcnews 1 minute ago #IAmTheSuburbanHouseWife ๐Ÿคฆ๐Ÿพโ€โ™€๏ธ๐Ÿ’‹๐Ÿฅ‚๐ŸŽผโค๏ธ๐Ÿ’ฏ๐Ÿ—ฝ RT @Jmacliberty: BREAKING: Hong Kong man becomes first confirmed patient to be reinfected with coronavirus, researchers say https://t.co/Xlโ€ฆ 1 minute ago 7068407464 RT @beau2104: Hong Kong man becomes first patient to be reinfected with coronavirus, researchers say https://t.co/CFZtMTh2cp via @nbcnews 2 minutes ago