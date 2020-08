'Trump 2020 Cruise Rally' in downtown Boise Saturday Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:53s - Published 11 hours ago 'Trump 2020 Cruise Rally' in downtown Boise Saturday A downtown Boise event called "Trump 2020 Cruise Rally" brought a crowd Saturday afternoon. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend EVENT CALLED THETRUMP 20-20 CRUISERALLY BROUGHT ACROWD SATURDAYAFTERNOON.GROUPS LIKE THEADA COUNTYREPUBLICANSGATHERED AT ANNMORRISON PARK TOPREPARE FOR THEPARADE.WE TALKED WITHTHE ORGANIZER OFTHE EVENT WHOTOLD US ITSURPRISED HIM TOSEE HOW MANYPEOPLE WANTED TOCOME OUT FOR THISEVENT.HE SAYS ALL HEWANTED TO DO WASPUT TOGETHER AFAMILY FRIENDLYPARADE TO SHOWSUPPORT FORPRESIDENT TRUMP."SO WE ARE JUSTSETTING UP RIGHTNOW TO SUPPORTOUR PRESIDENT WEARE THE SILENTMAJORITY BUT WEARE COMING OUT TOSHARE THE LOVE TOSHARE THAT WELOVE OURPRESIDENT ANDWHAT HE IS DOINGAND WE AREGATHERINGTOGETHER SO WECAN VOTE HIM INTOOFFICE FOR FOURMORE YEARS."THERE WERE ALSOSEVERAL SIGNSCALLING FOR ARECALL OF BOISEMAYOR LAURENMCLEAN ANDCOUNCIL-WOMANLISA SANCHEZ.GROUPS WEREGATHERINGSIGNATURES WHILETHEY SOLD FLAGSAND OTHERMEMORA





