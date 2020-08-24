'Trump 2020 Cruise Rally' in downtown Boise Saturday Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:53s - Published 5 minutes ago 'Trump 2020 Cruise Rally' in downtown Boise Saturday A downtown Boise event called "Trump 2020 Cruise Rally" brought a crowd Saturday afternoon. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this [email protected] RT @KariCares4U: Trump 2020 Cruise Rally - https://t.co/tEAJ75qo91 1 day ago 🙏 God Bless You 🇺🇸 Trump 2020 Cruise Rally - https://t.co/tEAJ75qo91 1 day ago Boise_Native @KTVB How come no mention of Huge Trump cruise rally in downtown Boise today? We saw your van you saw the 1000s of… https://t.co/1zJOVisJXj 2 days ago Mike518 Attended a 2020 Trump auto cruise rally 1500 vehicles displaying flags and driving around 25 square blocks in down… https://t.co/DNcs8QsQbn 2 days ago

