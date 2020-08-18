Marseille fans clash with police as they celebrate PSG's Champions League defeat
Marseille fans clashed with police on August 23 as they celebrated PSG's Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.
PSG fans set cars ablaze, vandalise shops after Champions League defeat
PSG fans take to the streets of Paris after Champions League final lossParis Saint Germain fans took to the streets of the French capital after their Champions League final loss to Bayern.
Police made 148 arrests in the city after PSG fans clashed with officers and..
Police assess damage caused by PSG fans after their Champions League final defeatPolice in Paris assess the damage caused by PSG fans after their Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich on August 23.
Police in the French capital made 148 arrests after PSG lost 1-0 causing..