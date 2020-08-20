Global  
 

'Luka is cooking everybody' — Shannon Sharpe on Doncic's Game 4 performance to tie Series 2-2 against Clippers

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:23s - Published
The Los Angles Clippers jumped out to a 21-point first half lead yesterday against the Dallas Mavericks only to see it slowly slip away.

Dallas went on a 16-0 run in the third quarter to take the lead and LA had to fight back to force overtime.

A Marcus Morris 3-pointer gave the Clippers a 1-point lead with under 10 seconds remaining.

Luke Doncic responded with a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer to take the win and even the series at 2 games each.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the Luka's impressive performance to tie the series.


