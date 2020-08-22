German hospital: Clinical findings point to Navalny's poisoning
Tests on the Russian opposition politician show evidence of poisoning but his life not in danger, Berlin hospital says.
Putin critic Navalny under guard after likely poisoningGermany said on Monday it had placed Alexei Navalny under guard in hospital after determining that the long-time critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin had most likely been poisoned while campaigning in Siberia. Joe Davies reports.
'Poisoned' Putin critic in German hospitalMr Navalny's supporters say doctors delayed the transfer until any poison in his system would no longer be traceable.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny airlifted to GermanyA plane carrying a Russian dissident in a coma after a suspected poisoningleft for a German hospital on Saturday after prolonged wrangling over AlexeiNavalny’s condition and treatment. The plane..