German hospital: Clinical findings point to Navalny's poisoning

German hospital: Clinical findings point to Navalny's poisoning

German hospital: Clinical findings point to Navalny's poisoning

Tests on the Russian opposition politician show evidence of poisoning but his life not in danger, Berlin hospital says.


Alexei Navalny Alexei Navalny Russian politician and anti-corruption activist

Putin critic Navalny under guard after likely poisoning [Video]

Putin critic Navalny under guard after likely poisoning

Germany said on Monday it had placed Alexei Navalny under guard in hospital after determining that the long-time critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin had most likely been poisoned while campaigning in Siberia. Joe Davies reports.

Alexei Navalny: Evidence of poisoning, says Berlin hospital

 The Putin critic is being treated in Berlin after falling ill on a Russian domestic flight on Thursday.
Russian doctors deny government pressure in handling of Navalny case

 As German doctors run tests on Putin critic, Russian medics deny interference, but can't say who plain-clothes officers at the hospital were.
Comatose Russian opposition leader visited by wife and aide in Berlin hospital

 Alexei Navalny's wife and a top aide visited him Sunday in a Berlin hospital where the comatose Russian dissident is being treated by German doctors after a..
Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

'Poisoned' Putin critic in German hospital [Video]

'Poisoned' Putin critic in German hospital

Mr Navalny's supporters say doctors delayed the transfer until any poison in his system would no longer be traceable.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny airlifted to Germany [Video]

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny airlifted to Germany

A plane carrying a Russian dissident in a coma after a suspected poisoningleft for a German hospital on Saturday after prolonged wrangling over AlexeiNavalny’s condition and treatment. The plane..

