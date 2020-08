The hottest NBA wives and girlfriends: Ayesha Curry, Lala Anthony and more Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 02:56s - Published 6 days ago The hottest NBA wives and girlfriends: Ayesha Curry, Lala Anthony and more Swish, swish, bish. Players like Stephen Curry and Carmelo Anthony are legends of the NBA, but it's their irresistibly sexy partners who truly shine off the court. Meet the league's steamiest bikini-rocking ladies. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend