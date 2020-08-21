Global  
 

Bayern Munich 1-0 PSG Neymar & Mbappe Flop In The Final!

Video Credit: FootballDaily - Duration: 11:12s
In our new show 'The Reaction', Zac brings you his reaction to The 2020 Champions League Final between Bayern Munich & PSG.

He gives you his thoughts on the 1-0 victory for Bayern Munich, his highlights, opinions on key players like Kylian Mbappe & Neymar, and what the future looks like for both clubs!

We also want to hear your opinions about the game too!

So get them in the comments section!


Losing is part of sport: Neymar congratulates Bayern Munich on their Champions League win

Losing is part of the sport, said Paris Saint Germain's (PSG) Neymar after the team lost the...
Robert Lewandowski hailed as ‘the best player in the world’ and an example to Kylian Mbappe and Neymar ahead of Bayern Munich vs PSG in Champions League final

Robert Lewandowski is the perfect role model for Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, according to Owen...
PSG boss Tuchel defends tearful Neymar and Mbappe after shooting blanks in Champions League final

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel insisted Neymar “cannot do everything” after the...
blair_jacobson

Blair Jacobson RT @TransfersLlVE: If Neymar or Mbappe scores against Bayern Munich tonight we will give one of our followers a brand new PSG shirt. (Home… 45 seconds ago

SamLades

Sam #UEFAChampionsLeagueFinal "…Neymar & Mbappé cost more than #BayernMunich’s entire squad - the question is: 'can $$$… https://t.co/U53Wergbwn 9 minutes ago

Litcheute8lfc

ÎrFãńë Champion d’Angleterre 🏆🏅❤️ RT @mjcritchley: Ney Day (But Nobody's Celebratin') https://t.co/w1aSmLQXiI 17 minutes ago


Police assess damage caused by PSG fans after their Champions League final defeat [Video]

Police in Paris assess the damage caused by PSG fans after their Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich on August 23.

Flares set off in Parc des Princes as 5,000 PSG fans attend to watch Champions League final [Video]

Flares were set off in the Parc des Princes as 5,000 PSG fans attended to watch the Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

Clashes, looting erupt in Paris after Champions League defeat [Video]

Clashes and looting erupted in the French capital on Sunday (August 23) after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were beaten in the Champions League final. Footage shows the disappointed football fans taking..

