COVID Treatment Hopes Send Stocks Up

On Monday US equities gained on positive news around coronavirus treatments and relaxing US-China relations.

Business Insider reports that Food and Drug Administration issued emergency authorization for using plasma to treat COVID-19.

The White House is looking to fast-track AstraZeneca's experimental coronavirus vaccine, according to the Financial Times.

On Sunday, Bloomberg reported the Trump administration has been reassuring US companies that banning WeChat wouldn't interfere with their business in China.

The moves come after news of the ban raised concerns of widespread tech-industry fallout.

Oil has also gained amid new hopes for a near-term recovery.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose as much as 1.3%, to $42.89 per barrel.