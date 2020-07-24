Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID Treatment Hopes Send Stocks Up

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
COVID Treatment Hopes Send Stocks Up

COVID Treatment Hopes Send Stocks Up

On Monday US equities gained on positive news around coronavirus treatments and relaxing US-China relations.

Business Insider reports that Food and Drug Administration issued emergency authorization for using plasma to treat COVID-19.

The White House is looking to fast-track AstraZeneca's experimental coronavirus vaccine, according to the Financial Times.

On Sunday, Bloomberg reported the Trump administration has been reassuring US companies that banning WeChat wouldn't interfere with their business in China.

The moves come after news of the ban raised concerns of widespread tech-industry fallout.

Oil has also gained amid new hopes for a near-term recovery.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose as much as 1.3%, to $42.89 per barrel.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

US Stocks Join Global Rally amid COVID Treatment Hopes

Stocks were climbing in early Monday trading on Wall Street, adding to their record-breaking run from...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Business Insider



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

European stocks bounce off lows [Video]

European stocks bounce off lows

European stocks bounced from a two-week low on Monday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 treatment offset fears about a resurgence in virus cases across the continent that could risk..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:24Published
Novavax and J&J Are Getting The Royal Treatment [Video]

Novavax and J&J Are Getting The Royal Treatment

Novavax and Johnson & Johnson have a new Covid-19 customer: the U.K.,which will buy 90 million doses of their yet-to-be-proven-effective coronavirus vaccines.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:57Published
Cinema halls get ready to showcase movies, hopeful of reopening [Video]

Cinema halls get ready to showcase movies, hopeful of reopening

As restrictions continue to ease in the country amid coronavirus situation, movie theatres in high hopes are prepping up for reopening in next phase of unlock. Concerned authorities are working towards..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:34Published