Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical storms Marco, Laura pose double threat to Gulf Coast

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Tropical storms Marco, Laura pose double threat to Gulf Coast

Tropical storms Marco, Laura pose double threat to Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Marco is falling apart as it nears the Louisiana coast, but Laura is just behind it and forecasters now fear it could become a major hurricane.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tropical storms pose rare double threat to Gulf Coast

Newly formed tropical storms Laura and Marco could become a double storm threat as they head toward...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.caIndependentHinduUSATODAY.comCBS News


Tropical Storm Laura pounds Puerto Rico; Marco set to become a hurricane: What we know

Tropical Storms Laura and Marco are headed toward Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The...
USATODAY.com - Published

Louisiana governor warns of powerful "one-two punch” as tropical storms barrel toward Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Laura has already had a deadly impact as it barrels toward the U.S. mainland, killing...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

NHC Director discusses changes in Marco, Laura [Video]

NHC Director discusses changes in Marco, Laura

NHC Director discusses changes in Marco, Laura

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 04:01Published
US Gulf Coast Prepares For Two Tropical Storms [Video]

US Gulf Coast Prepares For Two Tropical Storms

All eyes are on rare, back-to-back storms in the Gulf. Marco and Laura are both expected to strike the US Gulf Coast.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:24Published
Tropical Storm Laura Causes At Least 11 Deaths In Dominican Republic and Haiti. [Video]

Tropical Storm Laura Causes At Least 11 Deaths In Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Laura caused the deaths of at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, while knocking out power and causing flooding Sunday. Marco

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:14Published