Scottish Government consults on wearing face coverings in high schools
Staff and students may have to wear face coverings in secondary schools inScotland following a consultation being held by the Scottish Government,Nicola Sturgeon has announced.
Scotland’s Education Secretary John Swinney isin the final stages of consulting with teachers and councils on theissue.Speaking at the regular coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon said therecommendation would not include pupils wearing masks while in the classroom.Those attending high schools will be asked to wear a face covering when movingbetween classes and in busy areas.
Pupils who had their recent exam results downgraded by the ScottishQualifications Authority will not all be expected to appeal, Nicola Sturgeonhas announced. Speaking at the Scottish Government's coronavirus briefing, theFirst Minister apologised for how exam results were dealt with.
Nicola Sturgeon said images of packed pubs “made me want to cry” as sheannounced 18 new Covid-19 cases in Scotland – including 11 in a health boardarea combating an outbreak. Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirusbriefing on Monday, the First Minister said there have been no new deaths fromthe disease for the 18th day in a row.
Nicola Sturgeon has said she has no plans to meet Boris Johnson if he visits Scotland this week.The First Minister has urged the Prime Minister and any visitors from elsewhere in the UK to follow Scottish Government guidance if they do travel north, during a coronavirus briefing on Wednesday.The reported visit on Thursday would be the first made by Mr Johnson to Scotland since the general election in December.
Youth sports including football and rugby can begin again, though the rules allowing physical contact will only apply to “field bubbles” on the pitches themselves. Organised contact sports for those aged 17 and under can resume from Monday, as part of the third phase of Scotland’s easing of lockdown restrictions. Official guidance from the Scottish Government says that outwith the “field bubbles”, normal physical distancing rules still apply. National clinical director Jason Leitch said clubs and community groups will also have to follow guidelines from professional associations and appoint a “Covid officer” responsible for hygiene measures.
Asked about comments by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon that some secondary school teachers and pupils may wear masks in some settings, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: "We are not in a position where we are suggesting that".
Lockdown restrictions are beginning to lift in Aberdeen from today. Pubs and restaurants were forced to close 18 days ago, following a spike in coronavirus cases there.
Nicola Sturgeon has said readers have a responsibility to pressurise thepublishing industry to include more diversity. The Scottish First Minister waschairing an interview with writer Bernardine Evaristo about her novel Girl,Woman, Other as part of the online Edinburgh International Book Festival.
Sport stadiums, live music venues and theatres can reopen in Scotland fromSeptember 14, Nicola Sturgeon has said. But Scotland will not yet move tophase four as the country has recorded the highest number of daily coronaviruscases in almost three months.
Scottish Education Secretary John Swinney has announced his government has scrapped the downgrading of thousands of exam results. There had been widespread anger after more than 120 thousand results were lowered from what teachers had predicted, with claims pupils from deprived areas were more affected. They will now be awarded their original marks - and there will be no change to results that were upgraded.
Scotland’s Education Secretary has announced exam results downgraded by acontroversial moderation process will revert to the grades estimated bypupils’ teachers. John Swinney apologised to pupils affected by the loweringof 124,564 results and confirmed marks moderated upwards will not change.
Scotland's Deputy First Minister John Swinney defends the high grades awarded to pupils after this year's exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Dr Jenny Harries has said the "balance is very much in favour" of pupils returning to school. Pupils in England and Wales will return to school at the start of September, some children in Northern Ireland are returning today, while most pupils in Scotland have already returned to education.