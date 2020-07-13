Scottish Government consults on wearing face coverings in high schools

Staff and students may have to wear face coverings in secondary schools inScotland following a consultation being held by the Scottish Government,Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

Scotland’s Education Secretary John Swinney isin the final stages of consulting with teachers and councils on theissue.Speaking at the regular coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon said therecommendation would not include pupils wearing masks while in the classroom.Those attending high schools will be asked to wear a face covering when movingbetween classes and in busy areas.