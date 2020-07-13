Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scottish Government consults on wearing face coverings in high schools

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Scottish Government consults on wearing face coverings in high schools

Scottish Government consults on wearing face coverings in high schools

Staff and students may have to wear face coverings in secondary schools inScotland following a consultation being held by the Scottish Government,Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

Scotland’s Education Secretary John Swinney isin the final stages of consulting with teachers and councils on theissue.Speaking at the regular coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon said therecommendation would not include pupils wearing masks while in the classroom.Those attending high schools will be asked to wear a face covering when movingbetween classes and in busy areas.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Scottish Government Scottish Government Executive of the devolved Scottish Parliament

Sturgeon apologises for handling of Scottish exam results [Video]

Sturgeon apologises for handling of Scottish exam results

Pupils who had their recent exam results downgraded by the ScottishQualifications Authority will not all be expected to appeal, Nicola Sturgeonhas announced. Speaking at the Scottish Government's coronavirus briefing, theFirst Minister apologised for how exam results were dealt with.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
Sturgeon: Images of packed pubs made me want to cry [Video]

Sturgeon: Images of packed pubs made me want to cry

Nicola Sturgeon said images of packed pubs “made me want to cry” as sheannounced 18 new Covid-19 cases in Scotland – including 11 in a health boardarea combating an outbreak. Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirusbriefing on Monday, the First Minister said there have been no new deaths fromthe disease for the 18th day in a row.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:28Published
Sturgeon has no plans to meet Boris Johnson if he visits Scotland [Video]

Sturgeon has no plans to meet Boris Johnson if he visits Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon has said she has no plans to meet Boris Johnson if he visits Scotland this week.The First Minister has urged the Prime Minister and any visitors from elsewhere in the UK to follow Scottish Government guidance if they do travel north, during a coronavirus briefing on Wednesday.The reported visit on Thursday would be the first made by Mr Johnson to Scotland since the general election in December.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
Youth sports to resume with ‘field bubbles’ in Scotland [Video]

Youth sports to resume with ‘field bubbles’ in Scotland

Youth sports including football and rugby can begin again, though the rules allowing physical contact will only apply to “field bubbles” on the pitches themselves. Organised contact sports for those aged 17 and under can resume from Monday, as part of the third phase of Scotland’s easing of lockdown restrictions. Official guidance from the Scottish Government says that outwith the “field bubbles”, normal physical distancing rules still apply. National clinical director Jason Leitch said clubs and community groups will also have to follow guidelines from professional associations and appoint a “Covid officer” responsible for hygiene measures.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

Williamson: No to secondary school children wearing masks [Video]

Williamson: No to secondary school children wearing masks

Asked about comments by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon that some secondary school teachers and pupils may wear masks in some settings, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: "We are not in a position where we are suggesting that". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published
Nicola Sturgeon confirms lockdown easing in Aberdeen [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon confirms lockdown easing in Aberdeen

Lockdown restrictions are beginning to lift in Aberdeen from today. Pubs and restaurants were forced to close 18 days ago, following a spike in coronavirus cases there. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:25Published
Nicola Sturgeon calls for more diversity in books [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon calls for more diversity in books

Nicola Sturgeon has said readers have a responsibility to pressurise thepublishing industry to include more diversity. The Scottish First Minister waschairing an interview with writer Bernardine Evaristo about her novel Girl,Woman, Other as part of the online Edinburgh International Book Festival.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published
Sturgeon: Sport stadiums and music venues to reopen in Scotland from September [Video]

Sturgeon: Sport stadiums and music venues to reopen in Scotland from September

Sport stadiums, live music venues and theatres can reopen in Scotland fromSeptember 14, Nicola Sturgeon has said. But Scotland will not yet move tophase four as the country has recorded the highest number of daily coronaviruscases in almost three months.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:52Published

John Swinney John Swinney Deputy First Minister of Scotland

Scottish government announce exam results U-turn [Video]

Scottish government announce exam results U-turn

Scottish Education Secretary John Swinney has announced his government has scrapped the downgrading of thousands of exam results. There had been widespread anger after more than 120 thousand results were lowered from what teachers had predicted, with claims pupils from deprived areas were more affected. They will now be awarded their original marks - and there will be no change to results that were upgraded. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:18Published
Scottish school pupils to receive original exam marks estimated by teachers [Video]

Scottish school pupils to receive original exam marks estimated by teachers

Scotland’s Education Secretary has announced exam results downgraded by acontroversial moderation process will revert to the grades estimated bypupils’ teachers. John Swinney apologised to pupils affected by the loweringof 124,564 results and confirmed marks moderated upwards will not change.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:33Published
Swinney visits school in Scotland on exams Results Day [Video]

Swinney visits school in Scotland on exams Results Day

Scotland's Deputy First Minister John Swinney defends the high grades awarded to pupils after this year's exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:45Published

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Deputy CMO says balance is ‘in favour’ of school return [Video]

Deputy CMO says balance is ‘in favour’ of school return

Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Dr Jenny Harries has said the “balance is very much in favour” of pupils returning to school. Pupils in England and Wales will return to school at the start of September, some children in Northern Ireland are returning today, while most pupils in Scotland have already returned to education. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:12Published

Boris Johnson photographed on camping holiday in Scotland during exam results crisis

 Prime minister had kept location of time away a secret, but tracked down by newspaper
Independent

Related news from verified sources

Scottish Government consulting on wearing face coverings in high schools

The Scottish Government is consulting on recommending secondary school pupils and staff wear face...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Terrified schoolboy cries while looking for 'lost' face mask which is under his chin [Video]

Terrified schoolboy cries while looking for 'lost' face mask which is under his chin

A terrified schoolboy started crying while looking for his 'lost' Covid-19 face mask - which has hanging on his chin all along. Teacher Mew Kannikar was doing a class activity in Nakhon Phanom,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:02Published
Protesters clash with police as Thai politician pushes through crowds at student rally [Video]

Protesters clash with police as Thai politician pushes through crowds at student rally

There were angry scenes as protesters clashed with police when the Thai Education Minister confronted a student rally today (August 19). Hundreds of High School pupils staged a sit down protest..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:30Published
Hundreds of Thai students protest outside government education offices [Video]

Hundreds of Thai students protest outside government education offices

Hundreds of Thai students protested against the country's government with a rally outside the Ministry of Education in Bangkok, Thailand, today (Aug 19). The High School youngsters are joining a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:14Published