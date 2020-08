Zoom Reporting Widespread Outages Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:25s - Published 10 minutes ago Zoom was down for many as schools and colleges begin online classes. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Mary Shinn RT @csgazette: Zoom users reporting widespread outages worldwide https://t.co/0xw3sEg0kU 7 minutes ago Steve Kramer RT @news6wkmg: No, it's not just you. The videoconferencing app, Zoom, is reporting a widespread outage. https://t.co/CmaFDSqUmC 13 minutes ago The Gazette Zoom users reporting widespread outages worldwide https://t.co/0xw3sEg0kU 17 minutes ago Kristin Camiliere RT @cbschicago: Zoom is reporting widespread outages preventing people from joining or starting meetings. With so many schools still doing… 41 minutes ago Monica Arroyo "Videoconferencing giant Zoom has been experiencing widespread outages this morning, with users in the US and UK re… https://t.co/hIN5dS9fb3 43 minutes ago News 6 WKMG No, it's not just you. The videoconferencing app, Zoom, is reporting a widespread outage. https://t.co/CmaFDSqUmC 1 hour ago Jennifer Lewke Zoom reporting widespread outages this morning. Anyone run into any issues locally? https://t.co/xcEIClnB4G 2 hours ago KTVE - KARD The cause of the outage was not immediately known, but of those reporting issues, 70% reported problems logging in,… https://t.co/lU6CwMeYTL 2 hours ago