Tracking Tropical Storms Laura and Marco

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:45s - Published
CBS4 Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez tracks both Laura and Marco

Tropical Storm Laura pounds Puerto Rico; Marco set to become a hurricane: What we know

Tropical Storms Laura and Marco are headed toward Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Tropical storms Marco and Laura both heading to U.S. Gulf Coast

Tropical storm Marco is swirling over the Gulf of Mexico heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comFOXNews.comCTV News


New Orleans residents prepare for tropical storms

New Orleans residents and visitors prepared for a lot of rain and possible power outages as Marco,...
USATODAY.com - Published


interprete1

older and wiser RT @thereportnbc: The Gulf of Mexico is preparing for two major storms to hit within just 48 hours of each other. Marco is expected to mak… 35 seconds ago

44cstark

Caroline Stark RT @nytgraphics: We're tracking Tropical Storms Laura and Marco, which are expected to reach hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico and c… 8 minutes ago

WGNOtv

WGNO Watch Live: Gov. Edwards gives update on Tropical Storms Laura, Marco https://t.co/RLf15RWaWR 11 minutes ago

QuinnEmmering

Quinn Emmering RT @DrBirdCast: This week the Gulf Coast of the US will experience landfall of two tropical systems, Laura and Marco. BirdCast is tracking… 16 minutes ago

Candi12301

Candice RT @TODAYshow: Today on TODAY: The Gulf Coast is bracing for back-to-back powerful storms. We’re tracking the paths of Tropical Storm Marco… 25 minutes ago

Candi12301

Candice RT @TODAYshow: .@alroker is tracking Marco and Laura as the twin tropical storms head toward the Gulf Coast. https://t.co/Ib6qbtl9Q0 26 minutes ago


Tropical storms Marco, Laura pose double threat to Gulf Coast [Video]

Tropical storms Marco, Laura pose double threat to Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Marco is falling apart as it nears the Louisiana coast, but Laura is just behind it and forecasters now fear it could become a major hurricane.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:57Published
NHC Director discusses changes in Marco, Laura [Video]

NHC Director discusses changes in Marco, Laura

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 04:01Published
US Gulf Coast Prepares For Two Tropical Storms [Video]

US Gulf Coast Prepares For Two Tropical Storms

All eyes are on rare, back-to-back storms in the Gulf. Marco and Laura are both expected to strike the US Gulf Coast.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:24Published