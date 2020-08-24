Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Burgers, Tacos or Pizza? Domino’s Has Created Cheeseburger and Chicken Taco Pizzas!

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Burgers, Tacos or Pizza? Domino’s Has Created Cheeseburger and Chicken Taco Pizzas!

Burgers, Tacos or Pizza? Domino’s Has Created Cheeseburger and Chicken Taco Pizzas!

Burgers, Tacos or Pizza? Domino’s Has Created Cheeseburger and Chicken Taco Pizzas!

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

We tried Domino's new cheeseburger and chicken taco pizzas, and they were shockingly good

Nothing makes sense anymore, including the borders separating taco, burger, and pizza. It turns out...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this