'What the heck are you doing?' Rep Lynch grills DeJoy
Democratic Representative Stephen Lynch blasted Postmaster General Louis Dejoy at a Congressional oversight hearing on Monday.
Mailboxes and Sorting Equipment Won't Be Restored Before Election, Says Postmaster GeneralPostmaster General Louis DeJoy made the comments before a Senate hearing called in the wake of controversy over mail-in ballots for the upcoming 2020 presidential election.
Cécile Coquet-Mokoko : "Democratic voters will need something more exciting to go to the polls"
Nazdravi RT @girlsreallyrule: Rep. Lynch: "We can only reach two conclusions: one, out of gross incompetence you have ended the 240 yr history of de… 2 seconds ago
lamoses "What the heck are you doing???" https://t.co/WAO54oFAya 7 seconds ago
Gayle Johnson @GayleJo RT @ABC: "My last question is this: what the heck are you doing?"
In contentious exchange, embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy spars… 12 seconds ago
Charlotte⁷ ✩ RT @jeontro: what the***was i doing back in 2013... LIKE WHAT THE HECK WAS I DOING 16 seconds ago
Robert Ebert RT @thomaskaine5: ‘What the heck are you doing?’ DeJoy hearing erupts as Dem lawmaker slams the postmaster for ‘screwing up’ mail delivery… 36 seconds ago
wallace&evans RT @profchandIer: @girlsreallyrule Rep. Stephen Lynch ROCKED in his 5 minutes during the House USPS hearings. His FAMILY are postal workers… 47 seconds ago
Mara McGuire RT @Politics_PR: ‘What the heck are you doing?’ DeJoy hearing erupts as Dem lawmaker slams the postmaster for ‘screwing up’ mail delivery h… 2 minutes ago
Kodiak🆘 RT @DudekLinda: Congressman to USPS chief: What the heck are you doing?
https://t.co/1Mrqzrfg68 2 minutes ago