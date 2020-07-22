Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Falwells' business partner says he had long affair with couple

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Falwells' business partner says he had long affair with couple

Falwells' business partner says he had long affair with couple

A business partner of Jerry Falwell Jr has come forward to say he had a years-long sexual relationship involving the evangelical leader and his wife.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jerry Falwell Jr. Jerry Falwell Jr. American lawyer

Exodus Follows Revelation? Jerry Falwell Jr. To Take 'Indefinite Leave Of Absence' [Video]

Exodus Follows Revelation? Jerry Falwell Jr. To Take 'Indefinite Leave Of Absence'

Liberty University officials say Jerry Falwell Jr. is taking an 'indefinite leave of absence from his roles' as president and chancellor. The son of the late Jerry Falwell, Falwell Jr. is a top evangelical Christian personality in the US, and a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump. According to HuffPost, Falwell shared ― and then deleted ― a photo on Instagram in which his pants were unbuttoned and unzipped.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:46Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Couple horrified after spotting caterpillar in their kebab [Video]

Couple horrified after spotting caterpillar in their kebab

A couple were left horrified after tucking into a kebab and spotting a crawling - CATERPILLAR.Paul Maddison and his partner Emma had ordered the chicken kebab from a local takeaway La Vita after going..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published