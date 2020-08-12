Chris Broussard: LeBron took over Game 3 with his aggressive offense

Global  
 

LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers in multiple categories over the weekend on the way to an 8-point win and 2-1 series lead against the Portland Trail Blazers.

LeBron had a game-high 38 points to go along with 12 rebounds and 8 assists in the win.

Chris Broussard joins Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless to discuss why the Lakers need LeBron to be aggressive when the Lakers are under performing.


