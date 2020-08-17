Global  
 

Gov. Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Update

Andrew Cuomo gives an update on the coronavirus pandemic and reopening New York State.


Gov Cuomo Panned for Announcing Coronavirus Book While Pandemic Is Still Ongoing

Gov Cuomo Panned for Announcing Coronavirus Book While Pandemic Is Still Ongoing New York governor Andrew Cuomo was criticized on social media Tuesday after Crown Publishing...
Rudy Giuliani Rebukes NY Gov. Cuomo's DNC Address

Gov. Andrew Cuomo claimed victory over the coronavirus pandemic in New York state, but it was Cuomo's...
Gov. Cuomo Signs Bill Allowing New York Voters With Coronavirus Concerns To Receive Absentee Ballots

Lawmakers passed the bill last month, and voting rights groups have been calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo...
New York's COVID-19 Infection Rate Remains Below 1%, Gov. Cuomo Says [Video]

New York's COVID-19 Infection Rate Remains Below 1%, Gov. Cuomo Says

Governor Cuomo attributed the low numbers to aggressive testing.

Governor Cuomo To Release Book On Pandemic In October [Video]

Governor Cuomo To Release Book On Pandemic In October

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is writing a new book about the pandemic.

Gov. Cuomo Announces Plan For Gyms To Reopen For First Time Since Pandemic Struck [Video]

Gov. Cuomo Announces Plan For Gyms To Reopen For First Time Since Pandemic Struck

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced protocols for indoor gyms and fitness centers to reopen for the first time in five months, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Bowling alleys can also..

