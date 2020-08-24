gm RT @NBCNewsHealth: Hong Kong man becomes first patient to be reinfected with coronavirus, researchers say https://t.co/P2xJcOOg6C 42 seconds ago

Pat Tekach {Gifford) Hong Kong man becomes first patient to be reinfected with coronavirus, researchers say https://t.co/GPxXszMQwG via @nbcnews 1 minute ago

Bruce Hartman Hong Kong man becomes first confirmed patient to be reinfected with coronavirus (ChinaVirus). https://t.co/sJ8HRhfOBw 5 minutes ago

Haystack News Hong Kong Man Becomes First Confirmed Case of COVID-19 Reinfection, Taking Place 4 Months Apart #HongKong… https://t.co/TT8ULkEVQ3 7 minutes ago

🌊🇺🇸 Norseman Actual 🇺🇸🌊 Hong Kong man becomes first patient to be reinfected with coronavirus, researchers say https://t.co/MccHcLMHnF 14 minutes ago

One News Page Hong Kong Man Becomes First Confirmed Case of COVID-19 Reinfection, Taking Place 4 Months Apart… https://t.co/2FJhsAZPE2 21 minutes ago

Christine Berta 🌷🐕💕🐎💕🎼🌸🧚🏻🐴🍀🍒🌲🌸🏞🌿💕 RT @thomaskaine5: Hong Kong man becomes first patient to be reinfected with #RepublicansVirus , researchers say https://t.co/6MX675pGvL 24 minutes ago