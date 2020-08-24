Global  
 

Hong Kong Man Becomes First Confirmed Case of COVID-19 Reinfection, Taking Place 4 Months Apart

News24.com | Covid-19: Hong Kong man re-infected in first documented case

A Hong Kong man who recovered from Covid-19 was infected again four-and-a-half months later in the...
Researchers find first proven case of Covid-19 reinfection

University of Hong Kong says 33-year-old man caught virus in March and again in August
