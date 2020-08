'This is 2020, so we expect the unexpected,' Gov. Reeves says Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 13:59s - Published 6 minutes ago 'This is 2020, so we expect the unexpected,' Gov. Reeves says Gov. Tate Reeves says 2020 has brought the unexpected, including two storms forecast to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast in the same week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CERTAINLY IS EXACTLY THAT.I’M GOING TO ASK DIRECTORMICHELLE TO COME UP AND GIVE ANUPDATE FROM HIS PERSPECTIVE, ANDTHEN WE WILL TURN IT OVER FORQUESTIONS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Kayleigh Skinner RT @MSTODAYnews: Mississippi Gulf Coast residents are gearing up this week for a rare one-two punch of tropical storms. The threat of the… 2 minutes ago KC 🌾 Expect the unexpected na this episode 4 of VIP hehe 🤷 5 minutes ago Tahji✨ RT @PaigeeSimone: To all my nursing students, I hope y’all have a wonderful first day! Y’all are def in my prayers. This adjustment is goi… 8 minutes ago 𝐀𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐥 RT @driplikebizzle: DO NOT TRUST ANYONE ON THIS APP. DO NOT. EVERRRR. TRUST ANYONE. IM TELLING YALL. there are some sick minded fucks on th… 24 minutes ago Mississippi Today Mississippi Gulf Coast residents are gearing up this week for a rare one-two punch of tropical storms. The threat… https://t.co/O618qBf6er 27 minutes ago StrategyDriven Ensure That You’re Covered Before Things Go Wrong: We’re sure that you have heard of the phrase ‘expect the unexpec… https://t.co/vlfqux1orh 42 minutes ago Angela Marie⚡♏👑🦄💎 Someone said this to me the other day, “it’ll be the ones that you expect to support you that never will and the u… https://t.co/6yNU8jo6Ag 59 minutes ago Zachary Gartin @cureange5 @BenGlassmireNFL “Expect the unexpected” is probably something that we should all be living by at this point 1 hour ago