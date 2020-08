The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday and our Vince Vitrano spoke with Chris Walker about what to expect.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday night she would step down at the end of August to...

Also reported by • CBS 2

A pared-down Republican National Convention is set to begin Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina. A...

Also reported by • CBS 2

The first night of programming for the Republican National Convention will kick off Monday night —...