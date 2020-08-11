Skip Bayless: Earl Thomas could be a strong addition to Cowboys... but he could also mean trouble

The Baltimore Ravens have released safety Earl Thomas after a dispute with a teammate.

Now it's rumored that the Dallas Cowboys are one of the teams that could sign him, possibly heightening their chances at becoming a Super Bowl team.

But Skip Bayless tells Shannon Sharpe that while he advocated for the Cowboys adding Thomas in the past, this could mean trouble for his team.