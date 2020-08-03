Those who wrote letter certainly fiercely opposed to BJP as Rahul Gandhi and I are: Chidambaram
Congress leader P.
Chidambaram said that those who wrote the letter certainly are as fiercely opposed to the BJP as I am or Rahul Gandhi is.
He said, "There is always discontent, in fact, it is some discontent which brings about change.
Unless there is discontent, change won't happen." He further reacted on Rahul Gandhi's alleged remark that writing letter to Sonia Gandhi for reforms in party leadership "was done in collusion with BJP", he said, "It has been clarified, nobody made that statement.
Nobody alleged that anyone was colluding with BJP,"
