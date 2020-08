Partial Collapse Of Popular Toronto Landmark Caught On Camera Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:12s - Published 7 minutes ago Partial Collapse Of Popular Toronto Landmark Caught On Camera Visitors at the Scarborough Bluffs were left scrambling as part of the escarpment collapsed into Lake Ontario, sending a cloud of dust heading their way. 0

