Wisconsin Department of Justice to investigate Kenosha shooting

Video Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:31s - Published
The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Monday that they will be investigating the shooting in Kenosha Sunday night.


Wisconsin police shooting: Black man in serious condition, protests erupt after shooting

Jacob Blake was shot by Wisconsin police responding to a domestic incident, according to the Kenosha...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com



