Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Maitland-Niles and Kolasinac may leave'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:01s - Published
'Maitland-Niles and Kolasinac may leave'

'Maitland-Niles and Kolasinac may leave'

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth says Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sead Kolasinac could both leave the club this summer.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Arsenal_212

JAMIE_2 'Maitland-Niles and Kolasinac may leave' https://t.co/E0VHnoprk4 2 minutes ago

HeatherRoseBat2

Heather bates RT @TomJordan21: Why on earth are Arsenal allowing Maitland-Niles to leave but keeping hold of Cedric, Kolasinac and Bellerin?! Madness.… 12 minutes ago

Monso_G

Monso G 🙏🇳🇬 If Arsenal sell Kolasinac ... they should consider how to convince Maitland Niles....to stay.... it’s a shame we le… https://t.co/uRZWwe3a5q 1 hour ago

TomJordan21

Tom Jordan Why on earth are Arsenal allowing Maitland-Niles to leave but keeping hold of Cedric, Kolasinac and Bellerin?! Madness. #afc #wwfc 4 hours ago