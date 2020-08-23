Lea Michele & Zandy Reich Welcome First Child | THR News

Lynn Campbell RT @InStyle: Congratulations are in order, Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, just welcomed their first child together! https://t.co… 20 minutes ago
Lynn Campbell RT @people: Lea Michele and Husband Zandy Reich Welcome a Son: 'They're Extremely Grateful,' Source Says https://t.co/gH9c7FdJS4 20 minutes ago
William Swift RT @billboard: Congratulations to new parents, #LeaMichele and Zandy Reich! https://t.co/iF09kFzIdt 42 minutes ago
Cheryl Townsend RT @Cosmopolitan: Lea Michele and Husband Zandy Reich Have Officially Welcomed Their First Child https://t.co/yemzTKTqkT 53 minutes ago
𝓜𝓸𝓻𝓮𝓷𝓪 𝓟𝓸𝓶𝓹𝓲𝓰𝓷𝓸𝓵𝓲 RT @broadwaycom: Their son Ever Leo was born on August 20. https://t.co/hVK7NTfu8B 55 minutes ago
Cosmopolitan Lea Michele and Husband Zandy Reich Have Officially Welcomed Their First Child https://t.co/yemzTKTqkT 1 hour ago
vz🍀 RT @etalkCTV: Little Ever Leo has arrived! Congratulations to Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich who welcomed a baby boy. 👶💚
MORE DETAIL… 2 hours ago
Rhae Marie 🌏✌💙💙💙😰🚨🚑 RT @JustJared: Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich welcome a baby boy! https://t.co/Ej4fgF5vtY 2 hours ago
Lea Michele gives birthLea Michele has become a mother.
Lea Michele's son's unique name revealedLea Michele and Zandy Reich's newborn son's name has been revealed as Ever Leo.
Lea Michele has reportedly given birth to a baby boy!Lea Michele has given birth to a baby boy, who is her first child with her husband Zandy Reich.