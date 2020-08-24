Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Susan MacManus weighs in on the RNC this week

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 05:12s - Published
Susan MacManus weighs in on the RNC this week
Susan MacManus weighs in on the RNC this week

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Republican National Committee Republican National Committee Top institution of the U.S. Republican Party

Chief of staff defends Trump addressing RNC from White House

 Mark Meadows also took a shot at Joe Biden, saying Mr. Trump is "willing to travel everywhere and not just convey things from a basement in Delaware."
CBS News

GOP formally nominates Trump for reelection on first day of RNC

 The delegates cast their votes during a roll call vote from Charlotte, North Carolina.
CBS News

27 GOP ex-lawmakers back Biden on first day of RNC

 The list includes former Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona and former Congressman Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania.
CBS News

Tweets about this