Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin And Dylan Sprouse Talk 'After We Collided'

Fans went wild for 2019's romantic drama film "After", which is based on the bestselling novel by Anna Todd.

Now, comes the sequel "After We Collided".

Co-stars Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and Dylan Sprouse tell ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante that fans should prepare for the love story to get a lot darker.