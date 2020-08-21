Oktibbeha County Shooting - 8/24/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 8 minutes ago

No arrest has been made in a shooting in an apartment complex in Oktibbeha County.

Investigation.

The shooting happened at aspen heights, on blackjack road, this past thursday.

Sheriff steve gladney tells wcbi that deputies were originally called about someone trying to get into an apartment.

Investigators tell wcbi the shooting started with a domestic situation.

There were two people inside of the apartment at the time of the shooting and the gunshot victim was the person trying to get inside.

The incident remains under investigation.

