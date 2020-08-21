Global  
 

Oktibbeha County Shooting - 8/24/20

Video Credit: WCBI
No arrest has been made in a shooting in an apartment complex in Oktibbeha County.

No arrest is made in a shooting in an apartment complex in oktibbeha county .

The shooting happened at aspen heights, on blackjack road, this past thursday.

Sheriff steve gladney tells wcbi that deputies were originally called about someone trying to get into an apartment.

Investigators tell wcbi the shooting started with a domestic situation.

There were two people inside of the apartment at the time of the shooting and the gunshot victim was the person trying to get inside.

The incident remains under investigation.

