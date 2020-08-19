Masked and Answered, Episode 36: Elizabeth Chambers Shares Her Skincare Routine for Glowing Skin

Elizabeth Chambers joins us to face mask and chill — and reveal her fantastic beauty secrets!

After giving birth, the mom of two dealt with melasma (or "pregnancy mask"), as so many women do, and she shares how she finally beat the discolorations on her skin.

Elizabeth is a total beauty junkie who takes her skin seriously, and she's got a ton of amazing skincare recommendations that we will definitely be trying for ourselves.

Grab your own mask and follow along — beauty class is in session!