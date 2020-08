'Maguire charges downgraded to misdemeanours' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:35s - Published 6 minutes ago 'Maguire charges downgraded to misdemeanours' Sky News' sports correspondent Martha Kelner says Harry Maguire's charges have been downgraded to misdemeanour offences. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this