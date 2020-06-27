Top 10 Times Talk Show Hosts Cried on TV
We were all caught off guard by the times talk show hosts cried on TV.
For this list, we’re looking at those highly emotional moments on talk shows when the host was brought - or almost brought - to tears while on TV.
Our countdown includes "Steve Harvey," "The View," "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," and more!