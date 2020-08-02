Weather warnings in place as Storm Francis heads to the UK

The UK can expect an “unseasonably wet and windy spell” says the Met Office asa yellow weather warning is put in place.

Storm Francis will reach the west ofEngland from the early hours of Tuesday, and continue east until lateWednesday.

Holidaymakers staying by the coast have been told to prepare forthe worst of the weather, where winds could reach speeds of up to 70mph andrainfall up to 90mm is expected.