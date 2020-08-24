Mom to Mom: Fasta Pasta

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 6 minutes ago

Today on Mom to Mom, we have another ‘As Seen on TV’ product that we’re going to try before you buy it.

Today, we're testing ou- the fasta pasta.

It claims that- - - - you can actually cook your past- in half the - time.

So what we did is we- pulled this fancy little bin ou- of the box that has a little- measuring on there- for your noodles.

I went ahead- and measured out two servings,- which you - can put right here to - measure.

Then we're going to- just put this in here.

We've- measured out our- water - already.

There's- water lines.

We're just going t- go ahead and pour that in there- really quickly.

- - - - all right.

And then according t- our fancy instructions here, an- angel hair pasta, it's- going to- cook in the microwave for eight- to nine minutes without the - lid.

So we're going to go ahead- and throw - - - - this in the microwave and see - how it comes out.

All right.

So- it's been nine minutes.

- we're going to take - this out and strain it with our- lid.

Because on this, it has a- fun little thing right here - where it can str- ain all - the water out.

All right.

So- once we strain all the water- out, the true test is going to- see if it - actually- worked and cooked the pasta.- all right.

I would have to say- that this actually did work.

I'- going to give the fasta pasta a- thumbs up.

And- - - - the best part about this is it- does all kinds of things.

Rice,- vegetables, - - - - casseroles, soups,- and so much more.

As always,- moms, if you get those as seen- on tv products that you'd - like for us to- try, please hit us up on our- facebook page and we'll