Court: Scott Peterson Is Still Guilty, But Won't Be On Death Row Anymore

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Scott Peterson is still guilty of murdering his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn child, in 2002.

However, a California Supreme Court ruling says he won't be put to death because of it.

Newser reports the court upheld the high-profile murder convictions.

However, it ruled 7-0 that the judge in his case made 'clear and significant' mistakes during the death-penalty phase of the trial.


Scott Peterson's death sentence in murder of pregnant wife overturned by California Supreme Court

The California Supreme Court on Monday overturned Scott Peterson's 2005 death sentence in the murder...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com


California High Court Tosses Scott Peterson's Death Penalty

The California Supreme Court on Monday overturned the 2005 death sentence for Scott Peterson in the...
Newsmax - Published


